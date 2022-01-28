Prosight Management LP Sells 137,744 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,744 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,105. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $250.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PRQR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.