Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.15.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

