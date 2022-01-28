Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

