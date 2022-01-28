Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PVBC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,544. The company has a market cap of $314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

