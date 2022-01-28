PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

