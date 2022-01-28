Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,580 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

J opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

