Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

