Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $209,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

