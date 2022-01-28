Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of GBX opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

