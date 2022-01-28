Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 570 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $295.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

