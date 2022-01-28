Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Avanos Medical worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

AVNS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

