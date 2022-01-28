Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $346.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $224.82 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

