Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

