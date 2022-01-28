Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.