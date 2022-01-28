Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for City in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.34 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in City by 5.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in City by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

