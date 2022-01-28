Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

PSX stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.