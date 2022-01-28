Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Lifted by Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.05.

GAU stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

