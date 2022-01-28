Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lowered by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

SLB stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

