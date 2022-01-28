Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

