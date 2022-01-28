Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
NYSE BK opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.