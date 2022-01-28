Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

ZION opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

