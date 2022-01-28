Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TRST opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 71,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

