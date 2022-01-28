Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

