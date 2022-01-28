Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

