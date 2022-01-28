Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

