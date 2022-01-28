Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $138,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

