Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $79.56 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

