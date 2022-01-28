Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

