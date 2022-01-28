QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 75,000 Shares

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,948,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,079.88.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.

Shares of PORE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.