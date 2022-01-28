Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the period. VGI Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,219,000 after buying an additional 339,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,313,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.