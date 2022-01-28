Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $29,596.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $29,596.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,410.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.31 or 0.06643435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00289438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.00780574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009154 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00390721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00238906 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,834,785 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

