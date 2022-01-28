Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $385.73

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.73 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($5.13). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 384.74 ($5.19), with a volume of 6,092 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.97 million and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

