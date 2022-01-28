Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.08 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,902,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

