Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.66. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 5,937 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.