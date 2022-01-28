Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.