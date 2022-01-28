Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 586,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,051,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 909,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

