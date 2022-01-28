Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,649 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

