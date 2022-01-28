Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

