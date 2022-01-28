Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Senseonics by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

