RAMP Trading Down 3.6% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,693,643 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

