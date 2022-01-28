Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $24.27 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

