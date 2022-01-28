Raymond James & Associates Buys 692 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ADTRAN were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a P/E ratio of 442.75 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

