Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanterix were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Quanterix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,930. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $993.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.