Raymond James & Associates Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

