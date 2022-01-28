Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 8,921 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

JVAL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.