Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

