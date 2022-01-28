Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,373 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.