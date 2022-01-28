Raymond James Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $60.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,035,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $19,259,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

