Raymond James Comments on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.35 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

