Raymond James Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.09% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

