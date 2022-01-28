Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raymond James stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

